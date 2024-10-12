Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Officially Appointed as DSP in Telangana

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has officially taken on the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana.

He reported to Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender on Friday, October 11, fulfilling a commitment made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who announced Siraj’s appointment to a Group-I governmental position, emphasizing the state’s dedication to supporting sports and nurturing future talent.

Interestingly, Siraj was granted an exemption from the usual educational qualifications required for this position. While a degree is typically mandatory for a Group-I job, the CM noted, “Siraj has passed intermediate (12th class), but we have given the exemption to provide him the Group-I job.”

Siraj recently contributed to India’s success in the T20 World Cup in Barbados and played in the two-Test series against Bangladesh, where he took four wickets, helping India achieve a 2-0 clean sweep. He is also set to participate in the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand and is expected to play a significant role in the five-match series in Australia.

The right-arm fast bowler, who has steadily risen through the ranks since making his debut in Australia during the 2020-21 season, has become one of India’s top bowlers across all formats. In his international career, he has represented India in 29 Tests, 44 ODIs, and 16 T20Is, amassing 78, 71, and 14 wickets, respectively.

Upon his return to Hyderabad, the Chief Minister awarded Siraj a plot of 600 square yards located at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills, as a token of recognition for his achievements. Siraj’s inspiring journey from humble beginnings to becoming a T20 World Cup champion and now a police officer serves as a motivation for many aspiring athletes.