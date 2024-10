Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar Arrives in Pakistan for SCO Summit

Islamabad: Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has arrived in Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which is taking place in Islamabad today. According to ARY News, the arrival of foreign heads of state and delegates in Pakistan for the SCO summit is ongoing.

Minister Jaishankar’s flight landed at Nur Khan Air Base, where he was welcomed by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and other officials.

Additionally, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akilbek Japarov has also arrived in Islamabad, receiving a red-carpet welcome from Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and other senior civil and military officials at Nur Khan Air Base.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko has also reached Pakistan, greeted by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, while Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda was welcomed at Islamabad Airport by Federal Minister Jam Kamal. Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet, Rashid Meredov, was received by Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui upon his arrival.

Landed in Islamabad to take part in SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting. pic.twitter.com/PQ4IFPZtlp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 15, 2024

Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets to the distinguished guests. Delegations from other countries, including China, Russia, and Iran, have also arrived in Pakistan ahead of the summit. Notably, the Prime Minister of China visited Pakistan yesterday, receiving a warm welcome from his Pakistani counterpart, Shahbaz Sharif, and the cabinet.

Upon the Chinese Prime Minister’s arrival, a cannon salute was fired at Nur Khan Air Base, and a guard of honor was presented at the Prime Minister’s House.