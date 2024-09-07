Indian Medal Tally continues, Sharad Kumar Soars High in Para Athletics

New Delhi: India’s para-athelete Sharad Kumar added another feather to his cap by securing the silver medal in Men’s High Jump T63 at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

His performance was a source of immense pride for the nation, further solidifying his status as one of India’s premier para-athletes.

Sharad Kumar’s journey has been one of remarkable courage and perseverance.

Born on March 1, 1992, in Motipur, Bihar, Sharad contracted polio at the tender age of two.

His early life was fraught with health complications, requiring visits to hospitals as well as spiritual rituals in a desperate attempt to heal him.