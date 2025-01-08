Indian-Origin Anita Anand in Line to Become Canada’s Next Prime Minister

Ottawa: Following the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the strongest contender to succeed him is Anita Anand, an Indian-origin politician. According to international news agencies, the process to select Canada’s new Prime Minister will be completed by March 24, and there is a strong possibility that Anita Anand, currently serving as Canada’s Minister of Transport, could be chosen for the role.

A senior member of the Liberal Party, Anita Anand is an experienced politician who has previously held positions such as Minister of Public Services, Minister of National Defence, and Minister of Finance.

Born in 1967 to Indian-origin doctors living in Canada, Anita Anand earned her degree in political science in 1985, followed by a Bachelor of Arts from Oxford University. She later obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Law from the University of Toronto. She has also worked as a professor at the University of Toronto, teaching law.

Anita Anand married John Nolte in 1995, a local lawyer and business personality, and they have four children together. Since 2019, she has served as a Member of Parliament and is currently working as Canada’s Minister of Transport.

An ardent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Anita Anand supports diversity and inclusion in Canada. If she becomes Prime Minister, she would break new ground as Canada’s first female Prime Minister.