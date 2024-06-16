Indian Railways Achieves Limca Book of Records Milestone

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has proudly etched its name in the prestigious Limca Book of Records! On February 26, 2024, the Ministry of Railways organized a monumental event that saw an astonishing 40,19,516 people gather across 2,140 venues.

This impressive turnout has set a new Indian record for the most people attending a public service event at multiple locations.

The event, graced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, was held to inaugurate various road overpasses and underpasses and to lay the foundation stones for new railway stations. The incredible effort and coordination by Indian Railways have been rightfully recognized, marking a significant achievement in the Limca Book of Records.

This milestone showcases the unparalleled dedication and organizational capabilities of Indian Railways in serving the nation and enhancing its infrastructure.