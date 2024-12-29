Indian Railways Major Milestones in 2024: 6,450 Km Track Renewal, Increased Speed, and more

New Delhi: Indian Railways has made significant strides in modernizing its infrastructure in 2024, achieving notable milestones that promise to enhance speed, safety, and efficiency.

According to the year-end review released by the Ministry of Railways, the national transporter has successfully completed the renewal of 6,450 kilometers of track, alongside the renewal of 8,550 turnouts, marking a major step in improving the country’s rail network.

In 2024, Indian Railways also increased speeds to 130 mph (approximately 210 km/h) on key sections, extending over 2,000 kilometers. This upgrade promises to significantly reduce travel times and improve connectivity, enhancing the overall efficiency of the railways.

Electrification and Renewable Energy Expansion

Another major achievement for Indian Railways was the electrification of 3,210 route kilometers of tracks, bringing the total electrified broad gauge (BG) network to 97%. This move is in line with the government’s efforts to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions. Furthermore, the renewable energy capacity of Indian Railways reached 2,014 MW, underscoring the sector’s commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

Introduction of Vande Bharat Trains and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

Indian Railways also introduced a record 136 Vande Bharat trains and the first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail in 2024. The Vande Bharat trains, known for their high-speed capabilities and modern amenities, have already become a symbol of India’s growing rail infrastructure. Additionally, 21,513 special train trips were operated during peak seasons to accommodate increased passenger demand.

Safety Enhancements: Kavach and Freight Achievements

In terms of safety, Indian Railways has begun equipping 10,000 locomotives with the Kavach safety technology, which provides advanced collision avoidance and train protection features.

The introduction of Kavach is part of a broader modernization drive aimed at reducing accidents and improving the overall safety of railway operations. Moreover, freight services have seen a substantial increase, with Indian Railways loading 1,473 million tonnes of freight in 2024, resulting in a 3.86% growth in earnings.

The completion of major infrastructure projects, such as the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), has facilitated over 72,000 train runs, further boosting the efficiency of freight transportation.

Station Redevelopment and Digitalization Initiatives

As part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways commenced the redevelopment of 1,198 stations out of 1,337, aiming to improve station infrastructure and passenger facilities across the country. Several stations, including Rani Kamlapati, Gandhinagar Capital, and Ayodhya, have already been redeveloped and commissioned.

The year also saw the digitalization of 80 heritage stations and 78 heritage structures, helping preserve the country’s railway history while boosting tourism. Initiatives like the Ghum festival have further helped increase passenger traffic to these heritage sites.

Technological Advancements in Railway Communication and Safety

To enhance communication and ensure higher safety levels, Indian Railways introduced the No Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS) at vulnerable locations in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The EIDS, developed at a cost of Rs 208 crore, aims to prevent accidents involving elephants. Furthermore, digital Very High Frequency (VHF) sets have been introduced for communication between loco pilots and guards, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency.

A Year of Progress for Indian Railways

Indian Railways’ achievements in 2024 highlight the sector’s commitment to modernization, sustainability, and safety. With significant progress in track renewal, electrification, speed upgrades, and technological advancements, Indian Railways is poised for continued growth in the years to come.

The ongoing redevelopment of stations, coupled with the introduction of high-speed trains and safety technologies, underscores the vision of transforming Indian Railways into a world-class transportation system.