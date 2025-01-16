Indian Stock Market Ends Higher, Adani Ports Among Top Gainers

Mumbai: India’s domestic benchmark indices closed higher on Thursday, with Adani Ports among the top gainers.

Sensex and Nifty See Positive Gains

The Sensex ended at 77,042.82, rising by 318.74 points, or 0.42%, while the Nifty settled at 23,311.80, up by 98.60 points, or 0.42%.

Adani Ports Leads the Gains

Adani Ports saw a significant gain, closing at Rs 1,151 per share, an increase of Rs 22.85 or 2.03%.

Sectoral Indices Perform Well

The Nifty Bank index closed at 49,278.70, up by 527 points, or 1.08%. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose to 54,483.80, gaining 584.80 points or 1.09%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed at 17,643.30, adding 289.35 points or 1.67%.

Positive Investor Sentiment Boosts Market

Experts indicated that the positive sentiment in the market was driven by favorable investor reactions to mild US inflation data, which sparked hopes of a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Developments like the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and a reduced trade deficit also contributed to the market’s rise. However, weak economic growth data from the UK dampened some of the optimism.

Market Breadth and Sectoral Performance

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 2,779 shares ended in the green, while 1,187 shares closed in the red. No change was recorded in 101 shares.

In the Sensex pack, the top gainers included Adani Ports, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, and ICICI Bank. Meanwhile, HCL Tech, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, and ITC were among the top losers.

Institutional Trading Activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,533.49 crore on January 15, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 3,682.54 crore on the same day.