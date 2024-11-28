Indian Stock Market Opens Flat, Realty Stocks Shine Amid Mixed Trading

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened flat on Thursday, with early trading seeing a mixed trend across sectors.

While the broader market remained range-bound, the real estate sector emerged as a bright spot, witnessing buying interest during the session’s early hours.

As of 09:39 AM, the Sensex was trading at 80,194.06, down by 40.02 points or 0.05%, while the Nifty was trading at 24,277.25, up by 2.35 points or 0.01%. The overall market trend remained positive, as a large number of stocks saw gains on both exchanges.

Sector Performance: Realty Sector Outperforms

The standout sector in early trade was the real estate sector, which saw significant buying activity. Despite a flat opening on the indices, stocks in the realty space were buoyed by positive sentiment, contributing to the positive movement of the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices.

In the broader market, the Nifty Bank index gained 0.43%, up by 224.35 points, reaching 52,526.15. Additionally, the Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced by 0.68% to 56,653.70, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index increased by 0.89%, reaching 18,668.15.

Technical Outlook: Bullish Pattern Forms on Nifty

According to Akshay Chinchalkar from Axis Securities, the Nifty has developed a bullish pattern within a three-day range between 24,125 and 24,350. This pattern is significant as it indicates a potential upward move, especially after the gap-up opening seen earlier this week. The key resistance levels to watch are at 24,360, with the next target seen around 24,540. On the downside, the critical support level for the Nifty is at 24,120, and a break below 23,956 could shift the momentum to the bearish side.

Top Gainers and Losers in the Sensex Pack

In the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Nestle India, and Adani Ports emerged as the top gainers. On the other hand, some of the top losers included Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Bajaj Finance. The mixed performance among the major indices reflects the sector-specific movements influencing the overall market sentiment.

Global Market Outlook: Asian Markets in Mixed Territory

In the global market, Asian markets showed a mixed performance. Markets in Seoul and Japan were trading in the green, supported by positive momentum in technology stocks and investor optimism. However, markets in China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Jakarta were trading in the red, reflecting a cautious outlook amid concerns over global economic conditions.

Meanwhile, US stock markets closed in the red during the previous trading day, as investors reacted to economic data and corporate earnings reports, which dampened sentiment on Wall Street.

Institutional Activity: FIIs and DIIs Show Diverging Trends

On the institutional front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7.78 crore on November 27, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were more active in the market, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,301.97 crore on the same day. The continued interest from domestic investors is seen as a positive sign for the market, helping to support stock prices despite global uncertainties.

Conclusion: Mixed Market Sentiment with Sectoral Focus

The Indian stock market’s flat opening on Thursday reflects mixed investor sentiment, with notable movements in select sectors such as realty, banking, and mid-cap stocks. While the real estate sector stands out as a key performer, global market trends and technical indicators suggest that investors will need to remain cautious of potential market volatility in the coming sessions.

As the market progresses, attention will remain on the broader economic landscape and corporate earnings reports, which could provide more clarity on the market’s direction in the near term. Investors should continue to monitor key resistance and support levels, especially for the Nifty, which has been trading within a narrow range, indicating the potential for either breakout or consolidation.