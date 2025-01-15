Indian stock market opens higher, Nifty above 23,200

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Wednesday, buoyed by positive trends in Asian markets and strong performance by heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries.

A decline in retail inflation further contributed to the market’s optimistic trajectory.

Early Trading Highlights

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 401.53 points to reach 76,901.16 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty gained 97.5 points, climbing to 23,273.55. The rally was driven by robust buying in bellwether stocks and favorable macroeconomic indicators.

Top Performers

Key gainers from the 30-share blue-chip pack included:

Maruti Suzuki

NTPC

Zomato

IndusInd Bank

Power Grid

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Reliance Industries

Adani Ports

Tech Mahindra

Larsen & Toubro

Underperformers

Stocks that lagged in early trading included:

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finance

Axis Bank

Mahindra & Mahindra

Asian Markets and Global Influence

Positive sentiment from Asian markets provided a significant boost to Indian indices:

Seoul , Tokyo , and Hong Kong markets traded in the green.

, , and markets traded in the green. Shanghai saw a slight decline.

In the United States, markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, further reinforcing global investor confidence.

Easing Retail Inflation: A Key Driver

Retail inflation eased to a four-month low of 5.22% in December, thanks to declining food prices, especially vegetables. The latest government data, released on Monday, provides the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with the flexibility to consider reducing key interest rates in its upcoming monetary policy reviews.

This reduction in inflation is a critical factor supporting market optimism, as lower interest rates can fuel economic growth and enhance corporate earnings.

Sectoral and Stock-Specific Insights

Reliance Industries: A Strong Contributor

Reliance Industries emerged as a major contributor to the rally, reflecting strong investor confidence in its diversified business model and growth prospects.

Tech Sector

Tech Mahindra and other IT stocks displayed robust performance, benefiting from global tailwinds in the technology sector.

Financial Stocks

While Kotak Mahindra Bank was among the top gainers, financial heavyweights like Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance faced minor setbacks, reflecting a mixed trend within the sector.

Oil Prices and FIIs Activity

Global oil benchmark Brent crude saw a slight uptick, climbing 0.14% to USD 80.03 per barrel, signaling stability in energy markets.

However, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 8,132.26 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data. Despite this outflow, domestic investor sentiment remained strong, bolstering market indices.

Previous Day’s Performance

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 169.62 points (0.22%) to settle at 76,499.63, while the Nifty rose 90.10 points (0.39%) to close at 23,176.05. This momentum carried over into Wednesday’s session, underscoring sustained positive sentiment.

Looking Ahead

The combination of easing inflation, strong global cues, and robust performance by key stocks is expected to sustain bullish sentiment in the near term. Investors will closely monitor upcoming economic data, corporate earnings, and global market trends to gauge further movements.