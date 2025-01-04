Indian Students in the U.S. Fear Future Uncertainty as OPT Program Faces Potential Ban

Washington: Every year, nearly 1 million students from around the world come to the United States for higher education, with the goal of completing their studies and starting work there. To achieve this, many use the H1B visa. Additionally, the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows international students to work temporarily in the U.S. after completing their studies, is quite popular, with the majority of beneficiaries being Indian students.

However, supporters of Donald Trump are strongly opposing two policies in the U.S., one of which is the OPT program. The question arises: why are Trump’s supporters against this policy, and what impact would the termination of this program have on Indian students studying or working in the U.S.?

What is Optional Practical Training (OPT)?

OPT is a program that allows international students to temporarily stay and work in the U.S. after completing their studies. This program provides them with an opportunity to gain work experience for a limited period. If students have a STEM degree (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), they are allowed to work in the U.S. for up to three years on an F-1 visa.

Why is this policy facing opposition in the U.S.?

In the U.S., the “US Tech Workers Group” has openly protested against the OPT program, calling for strict restrictions on it. The group refers to the OPT program as a “hidden guest worker scheme” for foreign students, accusing it of reducing employment opportunities for American workers. They argue that instead of providing university education, this program essentially offers work permits.

How would the closure of this program affect Indian students?

Donald Trump, the newly elected U.S. President, campaigned on the slogan “Make America Great Again,” and his “America First” policy is expected to have a significant impact. Trump has repeatedly stated that American jobs should be prioritized for American citizens. If this program is banned, millions of Indian students could be affected. According to the U.S. Embassy in India, 331,000 Indian students came to the U.S. for studies in the 2023-24 academic year. Of these, 29.42%, or approximately 97,556 students, opted for the OPT program. This clearly shows how significantly the closure of the OPT program would impact Indian students.

It remains to be seen whether the new U.S. government will ease or complicate the opportunities for Indian students to study and work in the country.