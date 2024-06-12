Indians among 41 killed in Kuwait apartment blaze: Reports

Dubai: Several Indians were feared to be among 41 people killed on Wednesday in a major fire at a building in Kuwait housing workers, according to reports emanating from the Gulf nation.

The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in Mangaf area in Kuwait’s southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The building reportedly had nearly 160 people living in it, who are workers of the same company.

Many workers staying there were reportedly Indians.

“In connection with the tragic fire-accident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X.

Indians constitute 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its workforce (approximately 9 lakhs).

“Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard,” he added.

Kuwait’s Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah ordered police to apprehend the owner of the Mangaf building where the fatal blaze occurred Wednesday, the building’s janitor, as well as the owner of the company responsible for the workers pending the end of the criminal evidence personnel’s examination of the scene, the Kuwait Times reported.

“What happened today is a result of the greed of the company and building owners,” the minister said in a statement as he visited the fire scene.

He said that he gave orders to Kuwait Municipality and the Public Authority for Manpower to launch immediate action to address similar violations where large numbers of workers are crammed into one residential building, and make sure that all safety requirements are in place in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.