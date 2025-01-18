India’s Economic Growth Skyrockets: Projected at 6.7% Despite Global Uncertainty!

New Delhi: India continues to lead the world’s major economies with steady growth projections of 6.7% for both FY26 and FY27, cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing large economies globally, the government announced on Saturday.

The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects (GEP) report for January 2025 confirms that India is outpacing its global and regional peers. While global growth is expected to remain at 2.7% in 2025-26, India’s economy is poised to achieve remarkable resilience, marking it as a significant player on the global economic stage.

Key Drivers Behind India’s Economic Growth

The World Bank attributes India’s rapid economic growth to a thriving services sector and a revitalised manufacturing base, both of which have benefited from transformative government initiatives. These include efforts to modernise infrastructure, simplify tax systems, and improve logistics, fueling domestic growth and contributing to India’s increasing role in global economic stability.

India’s closest competitor, China, is expected to see a slowdown with 4% growth in the coming year, further highlighting India’s economic surge. This robust growth is not merely a statistic; it showcases India’s ambition, innovation, and strong potential.

IMF Reaffirms India’s Strong Economic Performance

In addition to the World Bank’s projection, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also highlighted India’s continued economic strength. The IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO) forecasts India’s economy to grow by 6.5% for both 2025 and 2026, consistent with previous projections from October 2024.

The IMF and World Bank reports underscore India’s ability to maintain economic momentum amid global uncertainties, supported by stable fundamentals and strong growth drivers.

Sectoral Growth: Services, Manufacturing, and Private Consumption

India’s services sector is expected to maintain robust growth, while its manufacturing activity strengthens, bolstered by government measures to improve infrastructure and streamline taxation. Private consumption is forecasted to rise, supported by a stronger labour market, better access to credit, and reduced inflation.

Conclusion: India’s Growing Role in Global Economic Stability

With its economic fundamentals remaining resilient, India is positioned as a cornerstone of global economic stability. As the world’s fastest-growing large economy, India’s progress underscores its growing influence and potential to shape the global economic future.