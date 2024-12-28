India’s Electronics Sector to Generate 12 million Jobs by 2027, Report Highlights
The Indian electronics sector is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating the creation of 12 million jobs by 2027, according to a recent report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.
This includes 3 million direct jobs and 9 million indirect roles, showcasing the sector’s potential to drive economic development and employment opportunities.
Direct and Indirect Job Creation
The report outlines the distribution of direct employment opportunities:
- 1 million engineers.
- 2 million ITI-certified professionals.
- 200,000 specialists in advanced fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science.
Additionally, 9 million indirect jobs will stem from non-technical roles, underlining the broad impact of the electronics industry on India’s job market.
Ambitious Growth Targets
India’s electronics industry aims to achieve $500 billion in manufacturing output by 2030, requiring a five-fold growth over the next five years. Currently, domestic production is valued at $101 billion, with contributions from key segments:
- 43% from mobile phones.
- 12% each from consumer and industrial electronics.
- 11% from electronic components.
Emerging areas like automotive electronics (8%), LED lighting (3%), wearables and hearables (1%), and PCBAs (1%) offer immense potential for growth.
Sector’s Economic Impact
“India’s electronics sector, currently contributing 3.3% to global manufacturing and 5.3% to India’s total merchandise exports in FY23, is swiftly transforming into a global electronics hub,” said Sumit Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.
Despite its modest 4% participation in global value chains, the sector has substantial room for growth by advancing from assembly to design and component manufacturing.
Workforce Development Crucial
As employment opportunities surge, a multi-pronged strategy focusing on apprenticeships, reskilling, and upskilling is essential. With Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) currently operating at only 51% enrollment, enhancing capacity through employer-led initiatives, Work-Integrated Learning Programs (WILP), and degree apprenticeships is crucial.
“Employers can bridge the skills gap by establishing in-house training centers and partnering with academia,” the report noted.
Government Initiatives Driving Growth
India’s electronics sector has experienced rapid expansion thanks to initiatives like:
- Make in India.
- National Electronics Policy.
- Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.
- Digital India.
“These policies have catalyzed the sector’s growth, laying the foundation for a future-ready workforce,” added AR Ramesh, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.