India’s Smartphone Market to Cross $50 Billion by 2025: Report

New Delhi: India’s smartphone market is expected to surpass $50 billion in value by 2025, driven by a growing trend towards premium devices and a focus on local manufacturing, according to a recent report.

Retail Average Selling Price to Exceed $300

The report highlights that the retail average selling price (ASP) of smartphones in India is set to exceed $300 for the first time this year. This shift is primarily attributed to the increased demand for premium and ultra-premium smartphones, with companies focusing on high-quality devices and AI-powered features.

Also Read: Sabarimala temple earnings surge as pilgrims arrive in record numbers

Leading Brands: Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus

Apple and Samsung are at the forefront of this shift towards premiumisation. Apple is expected to see strong demand for its Pro models, driven by local manufacturing initiatives and recent price reductions on its iPhone lineup. Meanwhile, Samsung’s value-focused strategy, particularly with its flagship S series, continues to gain momentum in India.

OnePlus is also increasing its presence in the ultra-premium segment (above Rs 45,000) with the launch of its flagship OnePlus 13. The brand’s focus on offering advanced features and appealing designs is expected to help it gain more market share in this segment.

The Growing Preference for Offline Stores

Consumers are increasingly opting for offline stores to experience premium smartphones firsthand before making a purchase. This trend is being further fueled by the growing interest in AI-powered features, prompting many consumers to seek demonstrations and make more informed decisions.

The Impact of Investment on Market Growth

The report also noted that OEMs are increasingly focusing on premium launches to boost brand equity, showcase technological advancements, and improve profitability. In the affordable premium category (Rs 30,000–Rs 45,000), brands like Vivo, OPPO, and OnePlus are attracting consumers with advanced camera systems and refined design aesthetics.

OnePlus plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore in local market expansion, which is expected to accelerate its growth and recovery in India.

Premium Segment to Surpass 20% Market Share by 2025

By 2025, the premium smartphone segment (Rs 30,000 and above) is projected to account for more than 20% of India’s smartphone market share, highlighting the increasing consumer preference for high-end devices.

Key Highlights:

India’s smartphone market set to exceed $50 billion by 2025.

ASP of smartphones in India to surpass $300 this year.

Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus leading the premiumisation trend.

Growing consumer interest in AI-powered features.

Offline stores gaining popularity for premium device purchases.

OnePlus to invest Rs 6,000 crore in local market expansion.

Premium smartphone segment to exceed 20% market share by 2025.

India’s smartphone market continues to evolve rapidly, with a significant shift towards premium devices driven by innovation and the growing demand for high-tech features.