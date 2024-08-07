India’s tourism sector will become a major economic generator : Shekhawat

Srinagar: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said that India’s tourism sector will become a major economic generator and it will drive the country to the third largest economy in the world.

“India’s tourism sector will become a major economic and employment generator, driving the nation to the third largest economy”, Shekhawat told media persons on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar on Wednesday.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we have transformed India’s economy from the 11th place to the 5th place, and now we aim for the 3rd place.

“The tourism sector would be the main source to bring the Indian economy to the 3rd place around the world”, he said.

The unprecedented development and various sectors have changed the scenario about India around the world and the countries are now more interested to understand India fully, the Minister said.

He said Kashmir is the crown of India and a very important tourist destination where he got the opportunity to attend the event today.

Replying to a question, Shekhawat said that all the established tourist destinations would be developed keeping in view the increase in the tourist arrivals.

“We have asked all the state governments to come with the proposals about how and where to create new tourist destinations and develop them for the tourism”, the Minister said and added “they should come with their proposals and from the infrastructure to holistic development the government of India will provide all possible help”.

He said either it is connectivity, commutation or communication; the government will work on all sectors to develop the tourism sector in the country.

Asked about the present situation in the neighbouring country Bangladesh, Shekhawat said that “it is very unfortunate that such a situation arises in Bangladesh and an elected government has been ousted there.”

He said in my opinion that one can choose anything to his choice but not the neighbour. The Government of India is more vigilant and constantly monitoring the situation arising in Bangladesh to see that there should not be any impact on our nation.

The Minister said under the leadership of PM Modi the borders with the neighbouring countries are calm and the terrorism has almost reached its end. He said the Naxal violence has crumbled and now stays in only four Zilas.