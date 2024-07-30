IndiGo enhances domestic connectivity from Hyderabad and Ahmedabad from September

Hyderabad: IndiGo, the low-cost carriers, on Monday announced 10 daily direct flights to increase domestic connectivity from Hyderabad and Ahmedabad in September 2024.

Among the New Flights, the daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Hirasar, from September 16 while in the reinstated Flights, Hyderabad-Udaipur flight from September 1 and Hyderabad-Jodhpur flight from September 3, the airlines said in a release here.

With regard to Additional Frequencies, Ahmedabad-Amritsar flight will be operated from September 16 and Ahmedabad-Bhubaneswar flight from September 17.

These new routes and frequencies aim to enhance domestic connectivity and bolster mobility from the capital cities of Telangana and Gujarat, considering the increased demand for air travel in the states from business and leisure travellers, and growing enthusiasm around spiritual tourism.

These new and additional connections will also help customers connect from Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to international destinations across Asia.

With the addition of these flights, IndiGo now offers 1220 direct flights a week from Hyderabad to 69 destinations and 523 weekly flights from Ahmedabad to 35 destinations.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “These new routes and frequencies will provide customers with even more options, streamlining accessibility and revitalising the demand for travel, within the region, and beyond. As India’s preferred carrier, we will continue to facilitate seamless travel through enhanced domestic connectivity, as we remain committed to our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience, across our wide network.”

Over the past year, IndiGo has also built Hyderabad’s connectivity to Southeast Asia with direct flights to Bangkok, Male, Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore, and Colombo, making Hyderabad a strong regional hub in South India.