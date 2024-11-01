Indiramma Homes: New Government Rules Leave Millions of the Poor in Despair

Hyderabad: The Congress party, which had made grand promises to fulfill the dream of homeownership for the poor, has failed to deliver on its commitments after coming to power. Every statement and announcement seems designed to mislead the public. The latest example involves the Indiramma Homes initiative, where rumors regarding loan waivers have left people confused.

Reports indicate that the government is considering providing Indiramma homes this year only to those who possess their own land and ration cards. This shift has frustrated many, as the government had previously assured voters that homes would be provided to those without land.

Meanwhile, during the public outreach, a staggering 8 million applications for Indiramma homes were received, of which 3 million applicants do not have ration cards. This situation raises concerns about the potential injustice faced by millions of impoverished individuals who are now left in uncertainty.