Indo-Belgian Life Sciences Conference in Hyderabad Aims to Strengthen Global Healthcare Collaboration

Hyderabad: The Embassy of Belgium, in partnership with the Honorary Consul General of Belgium in Hyderabad, Mr. G.V. Prasad successfully organized the Indo-Belgian Life Sciences Conference in Hyderabad. The event, which brought together over 200 participants from India and Belgium, including researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders, focused on addressing global healthcare challenges and exploring potential collaboration opportunities.

The conference covered a wide range of topics within the life sciences sector, including vaccine trials, AI-driven tools in healthcare, the growth of India’s medical device industry, and advancements in biotech. Key discussions emphasized the importance of India’s large birth cohort for vaccine research, the need for clear regulations to foster biotech innovations, and the role of public and philanthropic funding in ensuring affordable therapies.

His Excellency Mr. Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of Belgium to India, opened the conference with a keynote address highlighting the immense potential for Indo-Belgian partnerships in the life sciences field. “Belgium’s expertise in life sciences, combined with India’s manufacturing capabilities, can transform global healthcare, ensuring both innovation and accessibility,” said Mr. Vanderhasselt. He further emphasized that this conference was not a one-time event, but the beginning of a long-term collaborative relationship between the two countries.

Mr. G.V. Prasad, Honorary Consul of Belgium and Co-Chairman & Managing Director of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, echoed this sentiment, stressing the need for continued collaborative research. “This partnership combines Belgium’s advanced research with India’s ability to scale, enabling the creation of affordable and sustainable healthcare innovations,” he noted. Mr. Prasad also highlighted Belgium’s strength in patenting and its role in the global pharmaceutical industry.

The conference was also attended by key figures from the Telangana government, including Mr. D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, and Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for ITE&C, Government of Telangana. They spoke about the state’s leadership in transforming the innovation ecosystem, particularly in the fields of life sciences and digital health, and Telangana’s growing role as a hub for startups and incubators.

Prominent thought leaders and experts, including Prof. Dr. Peter Piot, former Chief Scientist at the WHO Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, and leaders from Bharat Biotech, GSK, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, participated in the event. Their discussions highlighted the synergies between India’s diverse healthcare needs and Belgium’s expertise in life sciences, reinforcing the potential for future collaborations.

The event also addressed emerging trends such as the development of MedTech innovations, the growing medical device sector in India, and the role of AI and digital health technologies in shaping the future of healthcare. Experts discussed nanobody platforms, regulatory frameworks, and the importance of infrastructure, skills development, and public-private partnerships to accelerate innovation.

In his closing remarks, H.E. Mr. Jeroen Cooreman, Director General for Bilateral Affairs at the Belgian Ministry for Foreign Affairs, thanked all participants for their contributions and insights. He expressed optimism for the future of Indo-Belgian collaboration, emphasizing that the conference marked the beginning of many more partnerships aimed at tackling global healthcare challenges.

The Indo-Belgian Life Sciences Conference showcased the immense potential of cross-border collaboration to drive healthcare innovation. With both India and Belgium playing crucial roles in shaping the future of global healthcare, the event successfully set the stage for deeper cooperation and shared success in advancing life sciences research and development.