Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s State Visit to India: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was officially welcomed at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, marking the beginning of his highly anticipated state visit to India.

His visit holds significant importance as it underscores the deep-rooted friendship between India and Indonesia, with the Indonesian President set to be the Chief Guest at India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

President Prabowo’s Arrival in India

President Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening, where he was warmly greeted at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

The following day, President Prabowo was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Strong Bilateral Relationship

In his address to the press after the ceremonial welcome, President Prabowo expressed deep gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the importance of India-Indonesia relations.

He acknowledged India’s pivotal role in supporting Indonesia’s independence.

“India was one of the first countries, perhaps the first, to recognize our independence and offer support in our struggle for freedom. We will never forget India’s invaluable assistance,” said President Prabowo.

The Indonesian President further highlighted his commitment to fostering a closer partnership with India, stating, “I am very honored today, and I am doubly honored to be the chief guest at your Republic Day parade tomorrow.

I am determined to promote even closer cooperation and a stronger partnership between our two nations.”

This visit marks President Prabowo’s first official trip to India since assuming office in October 2024, making it a milestone in the growing collaboration between the two countries.

Key Events and Meetings

During his state visit, President Prabowo will participate in several important events. He will begin the day with a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat, paying homage to India’s founding leaders.

Later, President Prabowo will hold crucial discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

The meeting will include the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and press statements that further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

In addition to the meeting with PM Modi, President Prabowo is scheduled to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Taj Mahal Hotel and engage in discussions with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the eve of his state visit, Indonesian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also called on President Prabowo, highlighting the importance of the visit.

On social media, Jaishankar shared his thoughts, stating, “Pleased to call on President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia at the start of his state visit to India.

I value his guidance and positive sentiments for the development of our multifaceted bilateral ties.”

Also Read | National Voters’ Day: PM Modi Celebrates India’s Vibrant Democracy

Historical Significance of India-Indonesia Relations

India and Indonesia share a long history of friendship and mutual cooperation. In his departure statement, President Prabowo acknowledged India’s crucial role during Indonesia’s war of independence, stating, “India is an important friendly country for Indonesia.

During our war of independence until 1949, India provided medical aid, financial support, and other forms of assistance. For us, India remains a very important friend and partner.”

This visit is a continuation of the longstanding tradition of strong ties between the two countries. It is also worth noting that Indonesia’s first President, Sukarno, was the Chief Guest at India’s inaugural Republic Day celebrations in 1950, further cementing the historical connection between the nations.

Indonesia’s Contribution to Republic Day Celebrations

As part of the ongoing celebrations, Indonesia has sent a 352-member contingent of troops from its National Armed Forces, including defile troops and a drum band, to participate in the Republic Day parade.

This marks an important moment in the relationship between the two nations, showcasing the strong military and cultural cooperation between India and Indonesia.

President Prabowo’s Vision for Future Cooperation

President Prabowo’s visit to India highlights not only the shared historical ties but also a vision for expanding bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

With both nations looking to enhance their partnership in defense, trade, and cultural exchange, this visit sets the stage for a new chapter in India-Indonesia relations.