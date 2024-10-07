Sports

Indus International School Athletes Shine at ISSO National Taekwondo Championships

Athletes from Indus International School showcased an outstanding performance at the ISSO National Taekwondo Championships, which concluded on Sunday.

Mohammed Yousuf7 October 2024 - 18:49
Hyderabad: Athletes from Indus International School showcased an outstanding performance at the ISSO National Taekwondo Championships, which concluded on Sunday. The host team claimed a total of 20 medals, including seven golds, marking their dominance in the event.

The two-day championship featured competitions in both Poomsae and Kyorugi categories, with participants competing in age groups ranging from Under-14 to Under-19. Around 200 students from 45 schools across India, offering IB and Cambridge curricula, participated in 175 thrilling bouts.

Indus International School’s athletes emerged as the standout performers, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to sports excellence and talent development in martial arts.

Gold Medalists from Indus International School:

  • Mishika Reddy (Grade 7)
  • Aditi Reddy Avula (Grade 11)
  • Aditi Reddy C (Grade 10)
  • Isha Posham (Grade 8)
  • Mantoor Geetika (Grade 10)
  • Katta Laasya (Grade 9)
  • Hansika Veda (Grade 10)

Silver Medalists:

  • Kshetra Rao (Grade 11)
  • Annanya Ajith (Grade 7)
  • Pondla Anvika Reddy (Grade 10)
  • Arunima (Grade 6)
  • Prerna K (Grade 11)
  • Dakshaja (Grade 6)
  • Nainika (Grade 7)

Bronze Medalists:

  • Moksha Sri Pasumarty (Grade 7)
  • Deetya R Gantla (Grade 8)
  • Nirvan Agarwal (Grade 7)
  • Katta Tanushka (Grade 12)
  • Ankita Iyer (Grade 11)
  • Akriti Sai Burogala (Grade 7)

This remarkable achievement further highlights Indus International School’s commitment to fostering athletic talent and setting high standards in sports.

