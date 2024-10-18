Injured Pant back to batting practice during Tea break

Bengaluru: In a much-needed morale boost for Team India, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant returned to batting practice during the tea break on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pant, recovering from a knee injury picked up on Day 2, was notably absent behind the stumps, with young Dhruv Jurel stepping in as wicketkeeper. But in a promising sign, Pant is expected to bat without any penalty time, giving India hope for a much stronger second innings.

India’s first innings was nothing short of a disaster, as they were bundled out for a humiliating 46 runs, their lowest home Test total, leaving New Zealand with a commanding 356-run lead. Yet, as Pant walked out to practice, the Bengaluru fans erupted in excitement, seeing a glimmer of a possible resurgence.

All eyes are on Pant, who has previously pulled off match-saving performances, including his unforgettable knocks at Sydney and Gabba in 2021. If India are to claw their way back into this match, they will be banking on Pant’s flair and resilience to turn the tide in the second innings.