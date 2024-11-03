Insect Found in Chicken Fry Ordered via Swiggy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An alarming incident occurred in front of a hotel near Cyber Towers in Hi-Tech City when a man named Anirudh discovered an insect in the chicken fry, he ordered through Swiggy.

While enjoying his meal, Anirudh was taken aback when he spotted the insect in his food, leading to immediate concern. He promptly filed a complaint with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) regarding the unsatisfactory hygiene standards of the establishment.

This incident raises concerns about food safety and quality in food delivery services, emphasizing the need for stringent health regulations in restaurants.