Inter Corporate Chess Tournament 2024 Concludes Successfully: Phani Kanuri Wins Top Prize
The Inter Corporate Chess Tournament 2024, organized by SLAN Sports in collaboration with K RAHEJA MINDSPACE, took place at Building No. 12 D Mindspace. The event, which began on September 15, 2024, saw the participation of 150 individuals representing 50 corporates.
Event Highlights:
- Date: September 15, 2024
- Location: Building No. 12 D Mindspace
- Organizer: SLAN Sports
- Participants: 150 professionals from 50 different corporates
The tournament served as an excellent platform for networking, promoting mental fitness, and fostering camaraderie among corporate professionals. Naveen Naik from SLAN Sports expressed satisfaction with the event’s success and its ability to bring together a diverse group of participants.
Top Performers:
- 1st Prize: Phani Kanuri (Carelon) – 6 Points
- 2nd Prize: Amaranth K (Wells Fargo) – 5 Points
- 3rd Prize: Visal Sai Kumar (Real Page) – 5 Points
- 4th Prize: Karthiek M (ADP) – 5 Points
- 5th Place: Visual Mahendrakar (S&P Global) – 5 Points
- 6th Place: Manoj (Infionic) – 4 Points
- 7th Place: James (Optum) – 4 Points
- 8th Place: Jagdish (TCS) – 4 Points
- 9th Place: Anirudh (Novartis) – 4 Points
- 10th Place: Vamshi (TCS) – 4 Points
The tournament showcased a unique blend of talent and strategic thinking, fostering healthy competition and encouraging participants to engage in critical thinking. The event concluded with a sense of accomplishment and highlighted the intellectual prowess of corporate professionals.