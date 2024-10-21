Intermediate student allegedly commits suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Sunday night.

Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2024 - 13:02
Hyderabad: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Sunday night.

According to police, she was studying in the first year of her Intermediate course at Narayana College in Bachupally, Miyapur area of the city.

The college authorities initially informed the girl’s parents that she had lost consciousness. However, upon their arrival at the hostel, they were told that she had hanged herself. Before the parents could reach the scene, her body was reportedly moved to Gandhi Hospital.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.

