iPhone 17 Launch Expected Soon: Bigger Display, Upgraded Selfie Camera, and New Colors Revealed

Apple enthusiasts and smartphone lovers are eagerly waiting for the launch of the upcoming iPhone 17, expected to debut later in 2025. The iPhone has always been a status symbol and a must-have gadget for many, and the upcoming model is set to bring several upgrades over its predecessor, the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 Launch Timeline and Expected Price

According to industry reports, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 17 between September 11 and 13, 2025. The expected price for the base model is $899 in the US and around ₹89,900 in India, keeping it in line with the iPhone 16’s launch price.

iPhone 17 Display: Larger and More Durable

The iPhone 17 will come with a 6.3-inch display, slightly larger than the previous model. Apple is reportedly adding an anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coating, making the display more durable and easier to use in direct sunlight.

Upgraded 24MP Selfie Camera

One of the major highlights of the iPhone 17 is the upgraded 24MP front camera. This is a significant improvement over the 12MP selfie camera found in the iPhone 16, allowing for better clarity, sharper selfies, and improved video calling experiences.

Vertical Dual Rear Camera Setup

The iPhone 17 will retain the dual rear camera setup but with a new vertical alignment. While there are no major changes in the rear camera specifications, the design tweak gives the phone a refreshed look.

New Color Options for iPhone 17

Apple is expected to offer the iPhone 17 in three color variants:

White

Black

Pink

These color choices are aimed at appealing to a wider range of users, especially those looking for a stylish and premium feel.