IPL 2024: Inclement weather delays toss for KKR v MI match at Eden

Kolkata: Inclement weather is threatening to play spoilsport as it has delayed the start of Match 60 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday with the toss yet to happen.

It had rained a lot in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday morning and though it had stopped in the evening, the ground staff had kept the covers firmly on as the time for toss approached.

It was officially announced around 6.55 pm, just before the scheduled time for the toss, that it would be delayed. The covers have not been removed well past the time for the scheduled toss though there is no rain. Match officials are likely to have an inspection of the ground around 7.30 pm and signs are not that bad for the match to start as it has not rained since afternoon.

The superb drainage facilities at the Eden Gardens also give hope to the local fans that they may be able to watch the home team KKR in action in their last home game at the Edens. Usually, it takes around 75 minutes for the match to start after the covers are removed. The ground staff is trying to remove the water that has collected on the covers because of the rain. The match officials can wait till 10.50 pm to take a call on the start of a five-overs-a-side match.

Kolkata Knight Riders would like to play the match and claim two points by winning this match as it will help them move up to 18 points and seal their spot in the Playoffs. Winning Saturday’s match will also keep alive their chances of finishing at the top of the table. In case the match is abandoned, KKR will get a point and move to 17 and they could be overtaken at the top as a couple of teams can end up with 18 points.