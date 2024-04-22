Sports

IPL 2024: Mitchell Marsh to miss remainder of season due to hamstring injury

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has confirmed that Australian star Mitchell Marsh will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has confirmed that Australian star Mitchell Marsh will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury.

Marsh travelled back to Perth, Australia on April 7 to consult Cricket Australia’s medical staff. However, his return to the IPL has been delayed to give him adequate time to recover before being reassessed.

“I don’t think he’ll be coming back,” Ponting said on Monday. “There’s a certain cut-off point with replacement players. Cricket Australia were keen to have him at home to start his recovery process and we sent him back as soon as we could.

“They’ve been managing his rehab for a couple of weeks now. I spoke to him the other day and it seems it’s taken a little longer than he first thought to get over it. I don’t think the T20 World Cup would be an issue.”

Marsh featured in the first four games of the season for the Capitals before suffering a hamstring injury during the match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

