IPL 2025: Arshdeep could get 18-20 crore to become most expensive bowler at mega auction, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh could get a paycheck of Rs 18-20 crore and become the most expensive bowler in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction.

Arshdeep, who have 95 T20I wickets for India, has scalped 76 wickets in 65 matches for Punjab Kings since 2019. But ahead of the auction, he was not retained by the franchise and is among the high-profile names in the marquee set of the auction, to be held in Jeddah on November 24 and 25, respectively.

“Arshdeep could command 18-20 crore, making him the most expensive bowler at the auction. His ability to bowl under pressure is invaluable,” said Chopra on JioCinema platform. Former India player Robin Uthappa added, “Arshdeep might fetch 10-15 crore, possibly returning to Punjab via RTM.”

They also feel Trent Boult and Harshal Patel will start a bidding war amongst ten teams. “Boult excels with the new ball, but Harshal being an Indian and having the skill with the old ball make him an even more valuable asset in the IPL setup.”

Uthappa believes that despite a lacklustre IPL 2024 season with Punjab Kings, seam-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran will remain a hot commodity in the auction. “An athlete’s performance often hinges on clarity and comfort within a franchise. Sam thrived at CSK and might find himself back there as they could go hard for him.

“Teams like KKR and RR could also show interest, and Punjab might exercise their RTM card. He was one of the most expensive buys last year and will likely fetch over a million dollars again,” he said.

Uthappa also highlighted off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar as an underrated pick. “He has tremendous potential and was underutilised by Sunrisers Hyderabad last year. With the right role and communication, he could deliver big in T20 cricket. Teams recognising this will surely pay top dollar.”

Chopra pointed to Afghanistan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad as a player to watch out for in the auction. “After Yuzvendra Chahal, Noor Ahmad could be the most expensive spinner at the auction. He’s like a left-arm Rashid Khan and suits most conditions. If Gujarat doesn’t retain Shami, they may well use their RTM card for Noor.”

He also highlighted his country-mate, mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a potential surprise package. “Allah Ghazanfar has that mystery around him. With 16 matches, 29 wickets, and an economy of 5.7, he’s a steal. Mystery spinners are always prized in the IPL, and his numbers suggest he could be a valuable asset.”

Uthappa, meanwhile, singled out India left-arm spinner Sai Kishore as a steal pick in the auction. “Sai Kishore is a fantastic bowler at the IPL level but was underused by the Gujarat Titans. If he moves to RCB or CSK, he’ll play a key role and fetch a high price,” he concluded.