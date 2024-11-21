You chant slogans for Palestine, they shower top honours on him: BJP slams PM Modi’s critics

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday spoke at length about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global admiration, India’s towering stature in the world and also took a swipe at those criticising the country’s stand on Israel-Palestine armed conflict.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, speaking to IANS said that India’s diplomatic prowess has seen a new uptrend under PM Modi’s leadership, but the naysayers continue to live in scepticism, despite the world showering accolades on him.

He said that PM Modi has become the only Indian Prime Minister to have addressed 14 foreign Parliaments and receive top honours from 19 nations across the globe and this includes even four Muslim nations.

“It’s also a big lesson for PM Modi’s critics. You raise slogans for Palestine but that country is going gaga over him and offering its top honours,” Trivedi told IANS.

Notably, PM Modi was conferred with the ‘Grand Collar of the State of Palestine’, the highest Palestinian honour for foreign dignitaries in 2018, recognising his contributions to promoting relations between India and Palestine.

“This shows India’s towering stature on the world stage and it has been possible because of its growing might and robust diplomacy. This is the beginning of a new era. Earlier, India’s diplomacy was driven by principles of being ‘non-aligned’ but PM Modi has successfully transformed this into ‘all-aligned’,” he further said.

BJP leader’s remarks came in the backdrop of an outpouring of support for Palestine from certain parties and political activists in the country over the killing of Hamas chief and Israel terror attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar, last month.

Leading parties of the INDIA Bloc had accused the Centre of ‘taking sides’ in the Israel-Palestine war and asked it to not be ‘complicit’ over massacres in Palestine.

Sudhanshu Trivedi also stated that former Prime Ministers including Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi addressed the Parliaments of foreign countries but their numbers stood at three and four respectively.

“With 14 addresses, PM Modi surpassed them taken together,” he added.