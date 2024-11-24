IPL 2025 Auction: Ishan Kishan Sold to SunRisers Hyderabad

In a thrilling bidding war during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a sum of ₹11.40 crore on Sunday. This marks a significant move for Kishan, who was previously part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for six years.

Kishan’s former team, Mumbai Indians, initially bid up to ₹3 crore before pulling out of the race, leaving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to contend for his services. SRH made a late entry into the bidding war, eventually securing Kishan’s signature.

Having made his IPL debut in 2016 with Gujarat Lions, Kishan was later picked up by Mumbai Indians in 2018. Over the years, he has accumulated 2,644 runs in 105 IPL matches, striking at an impressive rate of 135.87. Known for his aggressive batting, Kishan has frequently been a contender for the Orange Cap, showcasing his prowess in T20 cricket.

Kishan’s international career includes 796 runs from 32 T20I matches, with a strike rate of 124.37. His most notable achievement on the international stage came in 2022 when he scored an ODI double century against Bangladesh. However, he has since struggled to secure a spot in India’s playing XI after taking a mental health break in late 2023.

The 25-year-old Jharkhand-born cricketer will look to revive his international career with SRH, continuing his aggressive approach in the T20 format and aiming for a comeback to India’s national team. Kishan’s move to SRH is expected to bring a fresh energy to the team’s top order as they look to build a competitive squad for IPL 2025.