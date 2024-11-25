IPL 2025 Auction: Rajasthan Royals sign Nitish Rana for Rs 4.20 cr; Punjab Kings buy Marco Jansen for Rs 7 cr

Jeddah: Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Nitish Rana found his new home with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 4.20 crore in the capped all-rounders set on the second day of the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena on Monday.

Starting with a base price of Rs 1.50 crore, Rana became the centre of a fierce tussle between Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Rajasthan Royals.

Rana’s acquisition marks a significant addition to Rajasthan Royals’ batting arsenal. Known for his ability to anchor an innings while also accelerating when required, Rana has carved a reputation as a dependable middle-order batter.

His vast experience in the IPL and consistent performances make him a valuable asset for the Royals, who are aiming to build a championship-contending side.

CSK initiated the bidding for Rana, with RR quickly entering the fray at Rs 1.60 crore. The two teams pushed the price to Rs 2.20 crore before RCB joined the contest.

What ensued was a heated exchange as the three franchises drove the bid past Rs 3 crore. RCB appeared confident when they raised the stakes to Rs 4 crore, but RR swooped in with a decisive Rs 4.20 crore bid to seal the deal.

Rana has been a consistent performer in the IPL since his debut in 2016, Rana has scored 2,636 runs across 107 IPL games at an average of 28.34. The southpaw’s ability to handle pressure situations and take on spin in the middle overs makes him an invaluable addition to any side.

The 31-year-old was previously a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he not only contributed with the bat but also occasionally led the side, showcasing his leadership potential. However, he was released ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, making him one of the most sought-after players in this year’s pool.

While Rana’s signing was a high point for RR, the auction saw several other notable moments: Washington Sundar joined Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore, adding versatility with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 7 crore, enhancing their pace department with his left-arm seam and lower-order hitting. Sam Curran returned to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.40 crore, reuniting with the franchise that nurtured his IPL journey.

However, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell went unsold, with no teams bidding for them.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Jos Inglis was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 2.60 crore in the capped-wicketkeeper set while South African Ryan Rickleton went to Mumbai Indians at a base price of Rs 1 crore.

However, other players in the category Shai Hope, KS Bharat and Alex Carey went unsold.