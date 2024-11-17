IPL 2025 Auction Shock: Star Players Not Shortlisted

Hyderabad: With the IPL 2025 mega auction just around the corner, the cricketing world is abuzz with updates. Scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the auction saw initial registrations from 1,574 players, out of which 574 players have been shortlisted.

The release of the final shortlist has surprised many, as several big names are missing. England’s fiery pacer Jofra Archer, Australia’s star all-rounder Cameron Green, India’s experienced spinner Amit Mishra, England’s opener Jason Roy, and legendary all-rounder Ben Stokes are notable absentees.

Key Details:

Jofra Archer: Despite being bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 auction, Archer only played five matches due to injuries. After missing IPL 2024 entirely, his recurring fitness issues have kept him out of the 2025 auction shortlist.

Ben Stokes: The iconic English all-rounder chose not to register for the IPL 2025 mega auction, focusing on other commitments.

Cameron Green: The Australian all-rounder, who has been a valuable asset in the past, is reportedly not fully fit and is expected to require at least six months to recover. This has led to his exclusion from the shortlist.

Amit Mishra: The veteran Indian leg-spinner, part of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, hasn't been shortlisted this year, signaling a potential end to his IPL career.

Jason Roy: Known for his explosive batting, Roy has often withdrawn after being auctioned. Rumors suggest dissatisfaction with his auction prices in previous seasons as the reason for his absence.

Chris Woakes: England's fast-bowling all-rounder also missed the shortlist, reportedly due to setting a high base price, which discouraged franchises.

Saurabh Netravalkar: The Indian-origin USA pacer, who made headlines with his performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup, was surprisingly not shortlisted, despite expectations of fetching a significant bid.

As the auction nears, fans and franchises are eager to see how the dynamics change with the absence of these big names. The IPL 2025 mega auction promises excitement, with new talent ready to shine in the upcoming season.