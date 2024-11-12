Sports

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Major Update Amid Pakistan Hosting Dispute

In response, the ICC has started planning to potentially shift the hosting rights from Pakistan. According to Sports Tak, if the PCB does not agree with the ICC’s hybrid model proposal, the tournament may be hosted by South Africa.

Syed Mubashir12 November 2024 - 17:32
New Delhi: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has become a topic of contention, and a significant development has emerged regarding its hosting. Reports suggest that if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) does not reconsider its stance, it may lose hosting rights for the tournament. Recently, the ICC confirmed that India would not travel to Pakistan for the tournament, with all of India’s matches to be held in the UAE under a hybrid model. However, the PCB has rejected this approach, insisting that the Indian team should play all their matches in Pakistan.

In response, the ICC has started planning to potentially shift the hosting rights from Pakistan. According to Sports Tak, if the PCB does not agree with the ICC’s hybrid model proposal, the tournament may be hosted by South Africa. Another report indicates that if the PCB is not granted full hosting permission on its home ground, it might even consider withdrawing from the tournament.

Proposed Schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Here is the current proposed schedule, with matches across three Pakistani cities: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi:

DateMatchVenue
19 FebruaryNew Zealand vs PakistanKarachi
20 FebruaryBangladesh vs IndiaLahore
21 FebruaryAfghanistan vs South AfricaKarachi
22 FebruaryAustralia vs EnglandLahore
23 FebruaryNew Zealand vs IndiaLahore
24 FebruaryPakistan vs BangladeshRawalpindi
25 FebruaryAfghanistan vs EnglandLahore
26 FebruaryAustralia vs South AfricaRawalpindi
27 FebruaryBangladesh vs New ZealandLahore
28 FebruaryAfghanistan vs AustraliaRawalpindi
1 MarchPakistan vs IndiaLahore
2 MarchSouth Africa vs EnglandRawalpindi
5 MarchSemi-Final 1Karachi
6 MarchSemi-Final 2Rawalpindi
9 MarchFinalLahore

Key Points to Note:

  • Hosting Rights at Stake: If the PCB does not agree to the hybrid model, the ICC may move the tournament to South Africa.
  • PCB’s Stance: The PCB is demanding that India plays all matches in Pakistan, rejecting the hybrid approach that includes UAE as a venue.
  • Potential Withdrawal: There is also a possibility that the PCB may withdraw from the tournament if not given full hosting rights.
  • Significant Match: The high-stakes match between Pakistan and India is scheduled for 1 March in Lahore, which could be affected by these ongoing discussions.

This news marks a pivotal moment in cricket diplomacy as ICC navigates a complex situation between two major cricketing nations. The outcome will likely set a precedent for future cross-border tournaments involving India and Pakistan.

