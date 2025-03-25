IPL 2025: Avesh Khan Cleared for IPL Return, Set to Join Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Avesh Khan Receives Medical Clearance for IPL 2025

New Delhi: In a significant boost for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), pacer Avesh Khan has been cleared by the BCCI to join the IPL 2025 squad. Avesh, who had been sidelined due to a right knee issue, received medical clearance this week and will soon be available for selection in the ongoing season.

Avesh Khan’s Injury Recovery and Fitness Test

Avesh has been out of action since late January, with his last appearance for India in a T20I match in South Africa in November. He also missed Madhya Pradesh’s final league game in the Ranji Trophy due to discomfort in his right knee, which was attributed to his domestic workload. The pacer underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he completed one of his final fitness tests on Monday.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma’s Heroics Seal Thrilling One-Wicket Win for Delhi Capitals

Expected Availability for Upcoming Match Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

While the exact date of his arrival in the LSG camp is not confirmed, Avesh is expected to be available for their next match—an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27. LSG will be looking to bounce back from their season-opening defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam.

LSG Dealing with Multiple Injuries to Key Indian Pacers

LSG has faced multiple injury setbacks to their key Indian pacers, including Mayank Yadav, who is recovering from a lumbar stress injury and now a toe injury. Bengal speedster Akash Deep is also recovering from a back injury sustained during India’s Test tour of Australia. In addition, left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan has been ruled out of IPL 2025 after failing to recover from an ACL tear suffered last December. He has been replaced by Shardul Thakur in the squad.

LSG’s Plan to Tackle Injury Crisis and Focus on Batting

Following the defeat against Delhi Capitals, LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener addressed the team’s lack of bowling reserves due to injuries. He mentioned the need for the team to adjust and make the most of their resources until key players return.

“We don’t have a lot of reserves with the ball at the moment, so we’re going to have to mix and match until we start getting players back. We’ll need to stand up and perform well with the bat in Hyderabad,” Klusener said, reflecting on their upcoming challenges. He also expressed satisfaction with Shardul Thakur’s performance, having taken two wickets in the first over of the game.

LSG will be hoping for Avesh Khan’s return to strengthen their bowling attack as they look to bounce back in IPL 2025.