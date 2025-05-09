IPL 2025 Suspended for One Week Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended with immediate effect for one week, confirmed BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement released Friday afternoon. The move comes amid escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, with the Board citing the safety and well-being of players, staff, and fans as the top priority.

Abandoned Match in Dharamsala Sparks Safety Concerns

The decision follows the abandonment of the May 8 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala due to air raid alerts in surrounding areas. The incident raised alarm among franchises—particularly among overseas players—prompting the BCCI and IPL Governing Council to respond swiftly.

BCCI Assures Revised Schedule Will Follow

While the suspension is temporary, the BCCI has stated that a revised schedule will be announced after careful evaluation of the situation. “The decision was taken after consulting franchisees, broadcasters, sponsors, and other stakeholders,” said Saikia. “Though we fully trust the preparedness of our armed forces, the Board acted in the collective interest of all stakeholders.”

Franchises Begin Disbanding as Players Head Home

Following an internal meeting involving senior BCCI officials, including IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, the franchises were informed about the suspension before the public announcement. Teams have started disbanding, with players and support staff making travel arrangements either to return home or relocate within India.

58 Matches Completed, 12 League Games Remain

So far, 58 matches have been played in IPL 2025, including the abandoned match in Dharamsala. Twelve league matches remain, scheduled across the following cities:

Lucknow (2)

Hyderabad

Ahmedabad (3)

Delhi

Chennai

Bengaluru (2)

Mumbai

Jaipur

The playoffs are currently planned for Hyderabad and Kolkata, pending any further changes.

Gujarat Titans Lead Points Table at Time of Suspension

As of May 9, Gujarat Titans (GT) topped the IPL 2025 points table. Joining them in the top four were:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Cricket fans are advised to stay updated through official BCCI channels and trusted platforms like India Today for revised match schedules, venue announcements, and player updates. Enthusiasts can continue to track the IPL points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap races, and squad news for all 10 teams.