IPL Mega Auction 2024: All You Need to Know

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The much-anticipated IPL 2025 Mega-Auction is set to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will have a profound impact on the future of the 10 IPL franchises for the next three years. With the auction fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know to stay ahead of the action as teams look to build their squads for the upcoming season.

Auction Timings and Schedule

The IPL 2025 Mega-Auction will begin at 1:00 PM local time (3:30 PM IST) on both days. The auction will continue until 8:00 PM local time, with a scheduled 45-minute lunch break at 2:30 PM. This will be just after the third and fourth day of the ongoing Perth Test match. Teams will be hoping to finalize their squads swiftly in what promises to be an intense two-day event.

What’s Special About the 2025 Mega-Auction?

This year’s auction is generating extra excitement due to the presence of major names like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul, who will be the focal point of the bidding wars. The auction will also feature the return of the Right-to-Match (RTM) card, adding a fresh layer of intrigue. Another key change this year is the introduction of impact substitutes, which is expected to influence the strategies of the franchises and could potentially raise the value of certain players during the auction.

Marquee Player Lists

The IPL 2025 Mega-Auction will begin with two marquee player sets, each featuring six high-profile names:

M1 List : Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Mitchell Starc.

: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Mitchell Starc. M2 List: KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

These players will be the centerpiece of the auction, and bidding for them is expected to be highly competitive.

The Final Auction List and Slots Available

A total of 577 players have registered for the auction, including 367 Indian players and 210 overseas players. Each of the 10 franchises will have 204 slots available to fill, with 70 slots earmarked for overseas players. Teams will need to use their budgets wisely to build a balanced squad, focusing on their team’s needs and strategy.

Reserve Prices and Bidding Increments

Reserve prices have been set for the players, with 82 players listed at the highest reserve price of INR 2 Crore. For marquee players, the reserve prices range from INR 2 Crore for most players to INR 1.5 Crore for David Miller.

The auction will follow a structured bidding increment system:

Up to ₹1 Crore : Increments of ₹5 lakh

: Increments of ₹5 lakh ₹1 Crore to ₹2 Crore : Increments of ₹10 lakh

: Increments of ₹10 lakh ₹2 Crore to ₹3 Crore : Increments of ₹20 lakh

: Increments of ₹20 lakh Above ₹3 Crore: Bidding increments at the auctioneer’s discretion, with no less than ₹20 lakh.

Auction Process and Order

The auction will begin with the two marquee sets, followed by the capped players. These players will be divided into categories such as batters, fast bowlers, wicket-keepers, spinners, and all-rounders. After the capped players, the uncapped players will be auctioned. Once the main auction concludes, an accelerated auction will follow, where players ranked from 117 to 574 will be up for grabs.

The Accelerated Auction

The accelerated auction will begin after the main auction concludes. Players ranked from 117th onwards will be auctioned in this round. Teams must nominate players for this accelerated round by 10 PM IST on November 24. Afterward, unsold players will get another chance for bidding in the final accelerated round.

Notable Players Missing from the List

While some key names are up for grabs, there are notable absences in this year’s auction:

Jofra Archer , the England pacer, was initially missing but has now been added to the auction list as player #575 .

, the England pacer, was initially missing but has now been added to the auction list as player . James Anderson , the legendary England bowler, will also be part of the auction despite not having played T20 cricket since 2014.

, the legendary England bowler, will also be part of the auction despite not having played T20 cricket since 2014. Cameron Green, the Australian all-rounder, is recovering from spinal surgery and will not be available for this year’s auction.

Auction Budgets for Teams

Each IPL franchise has a different budget, and some have significantly more to spend than others. The franchise with the largest budget is Punjab Kings, with a whopping ₹110.5 Crore. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have the smallest budget at ₹41 Crore. Here’s a breakdown of the budgets for all teams:

CSK : ₹55 Crore

: ₹55 Crore DC : ₹73 Crore

: ₹73 Crore KKR : ₹51 Crore

: ₹51 Crore RCB : ₹83 Crore

: ₹83 Crore RR : ₹41 Crore

: ₹41 Crore LSG : ₹69 Crore

: ₹69 Crore MI : ₹45 Crore

: ₹45 Crore SRH : ₹45 Crore

: ₹45 Crore GT : ₹69 Crore

: ₹69 Crore PBKS: ₹110.5 Crore

The Return of the Right-to-Match (RTM) Card

The RTM card is making its return this season, allowing teams to match any winning bid for a player they have previously retained. This new twist allows teams to raise the bid without any limit. For example, if a player is bought for INR 5 Crore, the original team could raise the bid to INR 10 Crore to retain the player.

RTM Eligibility

Teams can retain a maximum of six players using direct retention or RTM, with a mix of capped and uncapped players.

using direct retention or RTM, with a mix of players. Some teams may have multiple RTM cards, while others may not have any, depending on their retention strategies.

What’s Next?

The IPL 2025 Mega-Auction in Jeddah is sure to be a thrilling event, with drama, surprises, and intense bidding expected over the two days. With the future of the franchises on the line, the auction promises to set the stage for an exciting new IPL season.

Stay tuned for updates as the auction unfolds on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah and witness the beginning of a new chapter in the IPL’s history.