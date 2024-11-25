IPL Mega Auction: Full List of IPL 2025 Players Sold and Their Bidding Prices

The first day of the IPL 2024 mega auction saw several big names go under the hammer, with teams breaking the bank to secure marquee players for the upcoming season. The auction was a spectacle, as franchises vied for top talent, with several Indian cricketers driving up the price tags.

Venkatesh Iyer’s Stunning Return to Kolkata Knight Riders

One of the most surprising moves of the day was the return of all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After a strong performance in recent seasons, Iyer was bought back for a staggering ₹23.75 crore, making him one of the top buys of the day. The auction’s most thrilling moment came when KKR secured his services, sparking celebrations among their fans.

Rishabh Pant Sets IPL History with ₹27 Crore Bid

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in IPL history, surpassing the previous record set by Shreyas Iyer. Pant was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a mind-blowing ₹27 crore, making him the priciest player ever in the league’s 16-year history. His aggressive style and leadership potential were key factors that made him a valuable asset for the franchise.

Key Purchases by Other Teams

Several franchises made their moves to bolster their squads. Punjab Kings emerged as one of the biggest spenders, securing Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore, the second-highest bid of the day. Along with Iyer, Punjab also bagged Yuzvendra Chahal (₹18 crore) and Arshdeep Singh (₹18 crore) to strengthen their bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians, always a force to reckon with, secured pacer Trent Boult for ₹12.50 crore, while Delhi Capitals snatched up explosive all-rounder Mitchell Starc for ₹11.75 crore.

Rajasthan Royals were another team that made some key acquisitions, with Jofra Archer being picked up for ₹12.50 crore. The Gujarat Titans added firepower to their squad with players like Jos Buttler (₹15.75 crore) and Kagiso Rabada (₹10.75 crore).

Franchise-Specific Highlights

Chennai Super Kings made several acquisitions, including veteran Ravichandran Ashwin (₹9.75 crore) and promising young talent Noor Ahmad (₹10 crore). They also retained key players like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

made several acquisitions, including veteran Ravichandran Ashwin (₹9.75 crore) and promising young talent (₹10 crore). They also retained key players like MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Josh Hazlewood (₹12.50 crore) and Phil Salt (₹11.50 crore), strengthening their bowling and batting depth.

bought Josh Hazlewood (₹12.50 crore) and Phil Salt (₹11.50 crore), strengthening their bowling and batting depth. Sunrisers Hyderabad brought in Ishan Kishan for ₹11.25 crore and Mohammed Shami for ₹10 crore to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Unsold Players

Despite the heavy bidding for several cricketers, a few big names failed to find buyers, including David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, and Jonny Bairstow, who went unsold at their base prices of ₹2 crore. Other notable unsold players included Kartik Tyagi and Piyush Chawla, both of whom had high expectations heading into the auction but failed to attract bids.

The Road Ahead

As the IPL mega auction wraps up its first day, teams are now finalizing their squads, with each franchise looking to build a balanced team that can secure the coveted IPL title. With the inclusion of several top-tier players, the upcoming IPL season promises to be one of the most exciting yet, with fierce competition expected on the field.

The remaining unsold players will likely be monitored closely, with franchises looking for late additions to their squads as the auction enters its final stages. The IPL 2024 season is sure to be one to remember with fresh talent, thrilling performances, and high-stakes action.