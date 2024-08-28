IPL News | Zaheer Khan Appointed as Lucknow Super Giants Mentor

Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially appointed former India speedster Zaheer Khan as their team mentor ahead of the upcoming IPL season. This appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old left-arm pacer to the IPL after a two-year hiatus.

Zaheer was previously associated with the Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022, serving as the director of cricket and later as the head of global development.

A formal announcement was made at the RPSG Group Headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday. “Zaheer has been appointed as team mentor, and the unveiling happened earlier today,” confirmed sources to PTI.

Zaheer steps into the role previously held by Gautam Gambhir, who left LSG last year to rejoin his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Under Gambhir’s mentorship, KKR clinched the IPL title in 2024, and he has since taken up the position of head coach for the Indian cricket team.

With the departure of South African speedster Morne Morkel, who served as the bowling coach and has now joined Gambhir’s coaching staff, Zaheer’s appointment fills a key vacancy. In addition to his role as mentor, Zaheer will also contribute to the scouting and player development programs during the off-season.

Zaheer brings a wealth of experience from his playing days, having represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils over ten IPL seasons. He played 100 matches, taking 102 wickets with an economy rate of 7.58. His last appearance in the IPL was in 2017, where he captained the Delhi Daredevils before retiring from all forms of cricket.

Lucknow Super Giants are looking to build a strong team for the upcoming season, with Justin Langer as the head coach, supported by deputies Lance Klusener and Adam Voges. Zaheer’s experience and insight are expected to be invaluable as the team prepares for the IPL mega auction and the challenges ahead.