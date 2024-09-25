Hyderabad

Iqra Islamic International School Shines at 68th SGF Inter-School District Wushu Tournament 2024

Students from Iqra Islamic International School, Santosh Nagar, delivered an impressive performance at the 68th SGF Inter-School District Level Wushu Tournament 2024, held at Wushu Hall, L.B. Stadium.

Hyderabad: Students from Iqra Islamic International School, Santosh Nagar, delivered an impressive performance at the 68th SGF Inter-School District Level Wushu Tournament 2024, held at Wushu Hall, L.B. Stadium. Competing in the Under-14 to Under-17 category for both boys and girls, the students secured 4 Silver and 1 Bronze medal, showcasing their talent and determination.

The medal winners include:

  • Hassan Bin Ali Baoum (Class VIII, below 44kg) – Silver Medal
  • Abeer Kounain (Class VIII, below 40kg) – Silver Medal
  • Shifa Begum (Class VIII, below 36kg) – Silver Medal
  • Mahanoor Fatima (Class X, below 52kg) – Silver Medal
  • Manahil Fatima (Class VIII, below 48kg) – Bronze Medal

The school’s Wushu coach, Mohammed Sarwar Ahmed, along with Faisal Khan, played a key role in guiding the students to this success. The tournament saw enthusiastic participation, and the achievements of the Iqra Islamic International School students were a proud moment for the institution.

