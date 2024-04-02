Middle East

Iranian ambassador to Syria vows retaliation against Israeli attack on embassy

Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, has promised that Iran will respond to Israel's attack on the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus with equal force.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Damascus: Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, has promised that Iran will respond to Israel’s attack on the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus with equal force.

Following the Israeli missile strike on the consulate building of the Iranian embassy, Akbari told reporters earlier on Monday that five of his colleagues lost their lives in the attack, while two Iranian embassy guards were injured.

Israel “has clearly violated international laws. When will international organisations, which are meant to enforce these laws, take action?” he said.

The Iranian ambassador issued a warning that Iran will not let Israel’s actions go unanswered and will retaliate with equal force, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel “will face consequences for their actions, and we will respond with the same intensity,” Akbari added.

Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who arrived at the scene following the missile strike, condemned the incident as unjustified.

“We offer our condolences for the loss of lives and condemn these attacks on diplomatic missions,” Mekdad said.

The Syrian Defence Ministry said the missile attack occurred at about 5:00 p.m. local time when Israel launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting the building of the Iranian embassy.

The incident marks a significant escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran.

