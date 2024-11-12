Iranian, Lebanese parliament speakers discuss Lebanon situation

Tehran: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri on Monday discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, people, government and parliament support Lebanon, Qalibaf said in a phone call, briefing Berri on his efforts at the international and national levels to muster support for and send humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

“The resistance axis and we will provide you with any necessary support, including political one,” Qalibaf said, pledging to contribute to the achievement of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Describing Lebanon’s situation as “very sensitive,” Berri said that Israel had displaced over 1.2 million Lebanese people. He regretted that Israelis were perpetrating “crimes” in southern Lebanon much the way it did in Gaza.

Lebanon would continue its fight against Israel with “faith and capabilities,” he said. Since Sept. 23, the Israeli army has been launching intensive air attacks on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.