Iran’s Hijab Law Faces Resistance as MPs Demand Changes

Tehran: In a significant move, members of the Iranian parliament have called for amendments to the controversial Hijab Bill. According to international news reports, lawmakers have requested changes to the bill, which mandates strict penalties for women who do not wear the hijab.

The bill, which has already been passed by parliament, proposes severe punishments for women who fail to wear the hijab, making it a legal requirement for all women in the country. However, MPs are urging for a relaxation of this strict law and a removal of the harsh penalties associated with non-compliance.

While the bill has been approved by the parliament, it has yet to be sent to the government for final approval. Iranian media reports suggest that Shahram Dabiri, Iran’s Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs, has sought to delay the submission of the bill for government approval.

The debate over the mandatory hijab law has been a point of contention in Iran for years, with many calling for more personal freedoms and the right for women to choose their attire.