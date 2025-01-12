Iran’s Secret Missile City Unveiled-What’s Hidden Underground?

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has unveiled a new underground missile base, showcasing its advanced missile arsenal as regional tensions escalate.

State-run IRIB TV broadcast footage of the “missile city” on Friday night, revealing its existence in the presence of IRGC Commander Hossein Salami and Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force. According to the report, the facility houses Emad, Qadr, and Qiam liquid-fueled missiles and is one of hundreds of subterranean bases under the IRGC’s control.

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes & Missile Advancements

The footage indicated that missiles from this base were used in Iran’s October 2024 retaliatory attack against Israel, following the assassinations of key figures, including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and senior Iranian commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

During his visit to the base, Salami praised the IRGC’s role in Iran’s April 14 and October 2024 operations against Israel, rejecting claims that Iran’s missile production has been disrupted. He emphasized that Iran’s missile arsenal is expanding and improving in efficiency, design, and quantity daily.

Iran Prepares for Possible US Strike on Nuclear Facilities

Recent reports suggest that Washington is considering military action against Iran’s nuclear program. According to Axios, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan recently presented President Joe Biden with military options should Iran advance toward nuclear weapons before January 20, 2025.

In response, Iran has launched large-scale military drills near the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Isfahan province. Dubbed “Eqtedar 1403” (Power 1403), the exercises involve the IRGC’s Aerospace Force units defending the nuclear site against simulated aerial threats.

Iran’s Military Readiness & Regional Implications

IRGC spokesman Ali-Mohammad Naeini stated that these annual drills aim to enhance military preparedness, counter external threats, and boost national morale. As US-Iran tensions escalate, Iran’s latest missile base unveiling underscores its commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities amid growing geopolitical uncertainties.