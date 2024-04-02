Iraqi Refugee Salwan Momika, Who Burned Quran, Found Dead in Norway

Reports emerging from Norway on Tuesday indicate that Salwan Momika, an Iraqi ex-Muslim who gained notoriety for repeatedly burning the Quran, has been found dead. Momika, who had recently sought asylum in Norway after leaving Sweden, was reportedly under the protection of Norwegian authorities.

In a recent social media post, Momika announced his relocation to Norway and his application for asylum and international protection, citing his persecution in Sweden for his outspoken views against Islamic ideology.

The 37-year-old gained attention in 2023 when he staged a protest outside a Stockholm mosque during Bakri Eid, where he publicly burned pages of the Quran and desecrated the holy book with bacon. Momika’s actions sparked outrage and controversy, further fueling his determination to challenge Islamic ideology.

While details surrounding Momika’s death remain unclear, multiple social media sources have reported the discovery of his lifeless body in Norway. Official confirmation from Norwegian authorities is awaited.

Salwan Momika’s bold defiance against Islamic teachings earned him both supporters and critics. His case underscores the complexities of freedom of expression, religious sensitivity, and the challenges faced by refugees navigating cultural and ideological tensions in their host countries.