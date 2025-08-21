IRTH by House of Titan Strengthens South India Presence with Second Store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: IRTH, the premium handbag brand from House of Titan, has announced the opening of its second exclusive brand store in Hyderabad, marking a significant step in the brand’s regional expansion across India. The store, located at Sarath City Mall, Kondapur, spans approximately 951 sq. ft. and offers a curated collection of premium handbags designed to combine style with functionality.

With this launch, IRTH deepens its commitment to serving the women of Hyderabad by providing thoughtfully designed handbags under the House of Titan’s banner of quality and craftsmanship. The city’s vibrant culture, cosmopolitan lifestyle, and growing demand for high-quality fashion accessories make it an ideal market for the brand.

The store embodies IRTH’s core concept, “Pockets of Joy”, featuring a striking façade, vibrant yellow canopy, and immersive in-store experience. Customers can explore trial zones, experience counters, and personalized gifting solutions that make shopping engaging and memorable.

“We are delighted to expand IRTH’s footprint in South India with the opening of our Hyderabad store,” said Mr. Manish Gupta, CEO of the Fragrance and Accessories division at Titan Company Ltd. “Hyderabad’s fashion-conscious audience presents an exciting opportunity, and with this store, we aim to offer premium handbags for everyday lifestyle needs.”

The Hyderabad store is part of IRTH’s ambitious vision to open 100 exclusive brand stores across India by FY27. The brand’s portfolio includes workbags, tall totes, shoulder bags, handhelds, slings, crossbody bags, clutches, wallets, and unique categories such as Delights and Organizers. Popular offerings include premium Mom Bags and versatile handbag organizers, as well as jewellery, makeup, and shoe organizers.

The store also features Crafted in India Leather Exclusives and a curated collection of Little Delights, including charms, miniature handbags, card holders, coin pouches, passport holders, and bookmarks.

Since its launch in 2022, IRTH has aimed to redefine premium handbag shopping in India, offering high-quality, thoughtfully designed products for women from all walks of life, backed by a 9-month warranty against manufacturing defects.