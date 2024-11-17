Is Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a Coma? Fact-Checking

Tehran: Claims circulating on social media that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, is in a coma following a serious illness are being widely debunked. The rumors, which went viral over the weekend, gained traction after a report from The New York Times earlier this October, which stated that Khamenei is “seriously ill.” However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation of any deterioration in the Ayatollah’s health.

False Claims of Khamenei’s Coma Spread on Social Media

Multiple social media posts surfaced on Saturday alleging that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had fallen into a coma. These claims quickly spread across platforms like Twitter, fueled by speculation over Khamenei’s health, which had been the subject of rumors since The New York Times report on October 27, 2024, that suggested the Supreme Leader was suffering from a significant medical condition.

However, experts and analysts have dismissed these claims, urged caution when consumed unverified news. Jason Brodsky, the Policy Director at United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), quickly responded to the growing rumors. In a tweet, Brodsky confirmed that no credible news outlets have reported on Khamenei’s alleged coma or death.

“Tweets about how #Iran’s regime’s supreme leader is in a coma or has even died are all over my timeline,” Brodsky wrote. “There is not one credible news outlet which has reported as such. So please be careful what you post. Khamenei was last seen in public on November 7.”

Khamenei’s Health and Speculation on Succession

The initial report from The New York Times had raised concerns about Khamenei’s health, noting that the Supreme Leader was believed to be gravely ill. However, the report did not confirm that he was in a coma, as some social media posts have suggested. The New York Times piece did mention that Khamenei’s eldest son, Mojtaba Khamenei, had been tipped as a possible successor, adding fuel to the speculation regarding the leadership transition in Iran.

Despite these reports, the Iranian government has not issued any official statement regarding the Supreme Leader’s condition or confirmed any major health setbacks beyond the earlier reports of illness.

The Role of the Supreme Leader and Leadership Transition

As the supreme authority in Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei holds control over critical decisions related to the country’s armed forces, foreign policy, and nuclear strategy. His health has been a subject of close scrutiny, particularly as rumors regarding his potential succession by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, have gained prominence in political discussions.

Mojtaba Khamenei, a mid-ranking cleric, is widely believed to have significant influence behind the scenes in the Iranian political system, leading analysts to speculate that he might be preparing to take over his father’s role as Supreme Leader.

However, discussions about Khamenei’s health and potential succession should be treated with caution, given the secrecy and complex power dynamics that characterize the Islamic Republic’s leadership transition process.

No Confirmation of Deteriorating Health

At this time, despite viral rumors about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s health, there is no official statement confirming that his condition has worsened, or that he is in a coma, as many posts suggest. The last verified public appearance of the Supreme Leader was on November 7, 2024, which refutes claims of his immediate hospitalization or death.

Conclusion: Caution Amidst Health Rumors

As social media spreads unverified rumors, it is important to rely on credible news sources for information about Iran’s leadership. Given the political implications of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s health, particularly regarding the potential transition of power, misinformation can fuel unnecessary panic and confusion.

Until official updates are provided by Iranian authorities or verified news outlets, the claims about Khamenei being in a coma or having passed away should be treated with skepticism.