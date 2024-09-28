Is There a Minister of Education in Telangana? Teachers Absent as Students Clean School

Telangana

At the Vaddagudem Primary School in the Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district, teachers were notably absent at 9:35 AM, raising concerns among parents and local officials.

Fouzia Farhana28 September 2024 - 15:30
Jangaon District, Telangana – At the Vaddagudem Primary School in the Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district, teachers were notably absent at 9:35 AM, raising concerns among parents and local officials.

In a surprising turn of events, students took it upon themselves to clean the school premises, effectively becoming sweepers in the absence of staff.

This situation has sparked questions about the accountability of the education department and the presence of a dedicated minister overseeing educational institutions in Telangana.

Parents and community members are urging authorities to address the issue of teacher absenteeism and ensure a conducive learning environment for students.

