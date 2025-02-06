Is Your Phone Spying on You? Here’s How to Stop It from Tracking Your Every Move

Smartphones are essential tools in our daily lives, from navigation apps to shopping and fitness trackers. However, they also collect and share a lot of data, including your location, which can be exploited if not properly managed. Whether it’s tracking your visit to a restaurant or monitoring your workout, your phone knows where you are—and it could be sharing that information without your consent.

Experts, including Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper Security, warn that this data could be misused. “From fitness tracking to navigation, every location ping potentially reveals details about our routines and movements, which could be risky in the wrong hands,” said Guccione.

How Your Location Is Tracked

Smartphones use a variety of signals to determine your location, including GPS, Wi-Fi networks, Bluetooth, and cell tower pings. While this tracking is necessary for services like navigation and ride-sharing apps, there are situations where there’s little reason to share your whereabouts. In these cases, your location data could be exploited by advertisers, third-party apps, or even hackers.

The Risks of Location Data

Location data is particularly vulnerable to abuse. Experts caution that it could be used to track people visiting sensitive locations, like abortion clinics, or worse, it could be weaponized by a stalker or abusive partner. David Ruiz, senior privacy advocate at Malwarebytes, highlighted the risks: “A disgruntled ex could use location sharing to stalk someone, or a current, abusive partner could force you into location sharing as a means of control.”

Also Read: What If You Get a ‘Free Trip’ Offer to a Foreign Country? Here’s What RBI Says!

Tips to Limit Location Tracking

To avoid unnecessary tracking, cybersecurity experts recommend regularly reviewing your phone’s location settings. Here are some practical steps:

1. Review App Permissions

Both iPhone and Android users can access their location settings in the control panel to restrict location access. On iPhones, go to Privacy & Security > Location Services to check individual app settings. Disable background location usage for apps unless necessary, such as for navigation or emergency purposes.

On Android, head to Settings > Location to toggle location sharing on or off. You can further refine app-specific settings to ensure apps don’t use your location without asking first.

2. Use iPhone Privacy Features

iPhone users can further limit tracking by turning off the “Allow Apps to Request to Track” option under Privacy & Security > Tracking. This will prevent new apps from requesting your location or tracking data.

3. Block Ad Tracking

Both Apple and Google devices use ad identifiers for targeted advertising. To prevent this, disable personalized ads in your device’s privacy settings. On iPhones, go to Privacy > Apple Advertising and switch off Personalized Ads. On Android, visit Privacy > Ads, then select Delete Advertising ID.

4. Limit Location Accuracy

Both iOS and Android devices offer options for either pinpoint or general location sharing. Pinpoint location is highly accurate but may reveal more than you intend, while general location is less specific. To limit pinpoint accuracy, iPhone users can adjust this setting for individual apps, while Android users can disable Location Accuracy for all apps.

5. Check Your Google Account

Google has been transparent about its location tracking, particularly after a 2018 report revealed that the company continued tracking location data even when users opted out. To review and control Google’s location data, visit myaccount.google.com and go to Data & Privacy to manage Location History settings.

6. Use Privacy-Focused Browsers

When browsing the web, avoid giving away your location to popular browsers like Safari or Chrome. Consider using privacy-focused browsers such as DuckDuckGo, Firefox Focus, or Ecosia, which ask for location permission and allow easy deletion of cookies and browsing data.

7. Turn Off “Find My Device”

Both Apple and Google provide location tracking to help find lost devices. If you’re concerned about your privacy, disable the Find My or Find My Device features on your phone to prevent unauthorized tracking.

8. Consider Signal-Blocking Methods

For heightened privacy, some experts recommend using airplane mode to stop all signals. However, this doesn’t guarantee total privacy. For maximum protection, you can use a Faraday pouch, a special bag designed to block all signals. Just remember, you will need to take your device out of the pouch to use it.

9. Weigh the Tradeoffs

While it’s difficult to eliminate location tracking entirely, it’s important to be aware of the tradeoffs. Turning off location services can make certain apps less convenient. For example, you may need to manually enter addresses on ride-hailing apps or miss out on real-time directions from map services.

Protecting Your Privacy in a Digital World

With smartphones, it’s easy to unknowingly share a lot of personal information. Experts agree that, to keep your data safe, you need to be proactive about checking app settings and ensuring your location information is only used when necessary.

As privacy risks grow, it’s crucial to remain vigilant and make informed decisions about which apps and services are allowed to track your location. By taking these steps, you can better protect your privacy and minimize the data you share.