ISB launches Healthcare Management Programme in partnership with Telangana Govt

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB), in partnership with the Government of Telangana launched a new Healthcare Management Programme, here on Saturday.

The programme was curated for senior leaders in the Commissioner of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department (CHFW).

The one-year programme, developed by the ISB Max Institute of Healthcare Management and delivered by ISB Executive Education aims to enhance leadership and managerial capabilities, enabling effective management of public health institutions across the state, the ISB said in a release here.

With nine immersive sessions conducted at ISB Hyderabad campus, the programme will deepen participants’ expertise in healthcare management, drive innovation, and significantly enhance public health delivery systems throughout Telangana.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector, it will focus on developing leadership and managerial skills aimed at driving positive transformation in the administration of public health institutions and enhancing citizen-centric services. Participants will engage in industry study treks focussed on healthcare technology and innovation, along with action learning projects designed to drive meaningful impact in their respective fields.

The programme was launched at ISB Campus here in the presence of R.V. Karnan, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director, National Health Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan said, “We have set up a solid base for healthcare development in 2022 and our new healthcare program in partnership with ISB is an extension of our commitment. We aspire to be exemplary in driving innovation and excellence in health management and will continue to take reformative and pathbreaking steps in our pursuit.”

Professor Sarang Deo, Operations Management Deputy Dean – Faculty and Research, Executive Director – Max Institute of Healthcare Management (MIHM), stated, ” ISB Max Institute of Healthcare Management has established a robust foundation in researching public health programmes, aligning with our core mission of adapting private sector management best practices to enhance public health outcomes.

We are collaborating closely with the Government of Telangana to help them achieve their goal of enhancing leadership and managerial capabilities, enabling effective management of public health institutions across the state..”

The programme offers an in-depth exploration of operations management, healthcare technology, and financial planning, all pivotal to enhancing public health outcomes.