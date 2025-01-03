Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vedang Raina Spark Rumors with Goa Trip Photos

Mumbai: Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vedang Raina are creating quite the buzz on social media with their latest Instagram posts. The trio of talented actors recently shared a series of fun-filled pictures from their getaway in Goa, sparking speculation among fans about potential film projects.

In the pictures, the actors can be seen enjoying a joyful car ride through the sunny streets of Goa, with a perfect beach backdrop to round off their fun vacation. Ishaan Khatter shared the photos with the caption, “Ab ek fake candid haste hue” and tagged his friends @siddhantchaturvedi and @vedangraina.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, also joined the social media fun by posting his own holiday snaps and writing, “With Thee Buoyyys @ishaankhatter @vedangraina.” To this, Vedang Raina humorously commented, “When the Goa plan actually makes it out of the group chat.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar even joined in the fun, commenting, “Hello there,” on the pictures. Fans couldn’t help but speculate that this friendship-filled Goa trip might be an unofficial announcement for a sequel to iconic Bollywood films like “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2” or “Dil Chahta Hai 2.”

The comment section was flooded with remarks such as, “Is this an unofficial announcement of ZNMD 2 or Dil Chahta Hai 2?” and “Next ZNMD cast.” Many fans even suggested that this trio would be perfect for a “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” or “Dil Chahta Hai” sequel, hoping that the photos were a hint at a collaboration in the works.

However, it was later revealed that the trio was in Goa for a brand endorsement rather than filming for a new project.

Upcoming Projects

While fans continue to dream of potential collaborations, the actors have exciting individual projects lined up. Siddhant Chaturvedi is rumored to play the lead in a biopic on Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh. Though the project was announced back in August, no official cast details have been confirmed yet. In a recent Instagram AMA session, Siddhant hinted at the role by posting a picture of Yuvraj Singh in his iconic blue jersey, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further announcements.

Meanwhile, Vedang Raina, who was last seen in Alia Bhatt’s “Jigra”, continues to build his career in the entertainment industry.